Why presidents speak out against religious hate — and why people notice when Trump doesn’t

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

1:26 Former SLED chief explains need to protect police dogs

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

1:11 Calipari: Briscoe needs to start making shots

0:40 De'Aaron Fox wants to control pace of game

4:51 'Wherever you're at tonight; it has to be better than this.'

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech