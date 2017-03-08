The Latest: Texas executes man in murder-for-hire scheme

1:26 Former SLED chief explains need to protect police dogs Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

4:51 'Wherever you're at tonight; it has to be better than this.'

1:11 Calipari: Briscoe needs to start making shots

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday