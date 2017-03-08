Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The change was dramatic.

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

1:26 Former SLED chief explains need to protect police dogs

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:03 Beshear: GOP bill a 'get out of jail free card' for governor

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:23 UK Football Pro Day 2017