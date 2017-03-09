Family pets are sacred but Friar Mustache is holier than most

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

1:26 Former SLED chief explains need to protect police dogs

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

1:07 Wildcats can get free professional wardrobe

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech