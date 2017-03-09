It's a boy! Mom, meanwhile, is still wearing her giraffe mask

Erin Dietrich, the Myrtle Beach woman who went live wearing a giraffe mask, gave birth to a baby boy around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Dietrich named her son Porter Lane, but did not forget about the giraffe mask after giving birth.
Dietrich said in a Facebook post “He’s here!! He’s perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11 p.m. tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches.”
Dietrich was at it again earlier Wednesday afternoon, when the 39-weeks-along woman took to Facebook, appearing to be in the hospital.
Dietrich, who appeared ready to have her new baby, is seen dancing in her hospital gown and bed, once again donning the giraffe mask.
Dietrich based her parody on April the giraffe, the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y.
On Sunday, Dietrich live streamed herself walking around her living room, gaining over 7 million views on Facebook.
According to WMBF, this will be her fourth baby, who was originally due on March 14.
Comments made on the post express happiness that Dietrich wore the mask before labor, and many are wishing Dietrich the best as she prepares for labor.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments