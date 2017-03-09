10 Things to Know for Friday

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:41 John Calipari: Defending J.J. Frazier isn't easy

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

1:09 Assistant Police Chief Mike Murray on the need for a new Versailles police headquarters

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp