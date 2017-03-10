Starbucks honors Twitter trolls with new cups. No, it’s actually celebrating spring.

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:14 Franklin County escapes

1:23 John Calipari knows Georgia will be a tough game

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history