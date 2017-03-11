AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Now-fired Preet Bharara boasts of 'absolute independence'
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal prosecutor who says "absolute independence" was his touchstone for over seven years as he battled public corruption announced he was fired Saturday after he refused a day earlier to resign.
Preet Bharara, 48, revealed his firing on his personal Twitter account after it became widely known hours earlier that he did not intend to step down in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request that leftover appointees of former President Barack Obama quit.
"I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired," Bharara said in the tweet.
In a statement later, he said: "Serving my country as U.S. Attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live. One hallmark of justice is absolute independence, and that was my touchstone every day that I served."
He said current Deputy U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim will serve as acting U.S. attorney.
___
Pence appeals for complete GOP support for health overhaul
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence appealed for total GOP congressional support for a White House-backed health overhaul during a brief visit Saturday to Kentucky, where the Republican governor and junior senator are among the plan's skeptics.
"This is going to be a battle in Washington, D.C. And for us to seize this opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all, we need every Republican in Congress, and we're counting on Kentucky," Pence said at an energy company where business leaders had gathered.
He said President Donald Trump would lean on House Republicans — including two Kentucky lawmakers in the audience, Reps. Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie — to vote to replace former President Barack Obama's law.
Pence's trip was part of an effort to reassure conservatives who have raised objections to the House plan. In a sign of the high stakes, Pence's motorcade passed a long line of demonstrators who chanted, "Save our care."
Almost at the time Pence landed in Louisville, Trump tweeted: "We are making great progress with health care. ObamaCare is imploding and will only get worse. Republicans coming together to get job done!"
___
Gorsuch has ruled for police, and suspects, in crime cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Neil Gorsuch wasn't convinced that a teenager who made burping sounds in a classroom should be arrested, handcuffed and taken to juvenile detention in a police car.
Gorsuch said the 13-year-old student from Albuquerque, New Mexico, should have been able to sue the arresting officer for excessive force. His powerful dissent in the case last year offers a glimpse of how Gorsuch — a favorite among conservatives — might be hard to pigeonhole on criminal justice issues if he is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
"Arresting a now compliant class clown for burping was going a step too far," Gorsuch wrote, saying there is a difference "between childish pranks and more seriously disruptive behaviors."
During a decade on the federal appeals court in Denver, Gorsuch has raised concerns about intrusive government searches and seizures that he found to violate constitutional rights. He generally has ruled against defendants appealing their convictions and those who claim they received unfair trials. But he also has warned in writings and speeches about the danger of having too many criminal laws on the books.
"What happens to individual freedom and equality when the criminal law comes to cover so many facets of daily life that prosecutors can almost choose their targets with impunity?" he said in a 2013 speech.
___
Turkey-Dutch relations take dip after Turkish visits banned
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The escalating dispute between Turkey and the Netherlands spilled over into Sunday, with a Turkish minister unable to enter her consulate after the Dutch had already blocked a visit by the foreign minister, prompting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call the Dutch "Nazi remnants."
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was barred from landing in the Netherlands on Saturday and Turkish officials then closed off the Dutch Embassy and called its ambassador no longer welcome, sinking relations even deeper in the diplomatic standoff over plans by Turkish officials to address political rallies in Europe.
About 1,000 pro-Turkish protesters gathered outside their country's consulate in Rotterdam after Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was prevented from entering it after traveling to the Netherlands from Germany.
She insisted the "Netherlands is violating all international laws, conventions and human rights by not letting me enter." Early Sunday, NOS network showed pictures of a woman, protesting, being taken to another car, amid media reports the minister was being taken back to Germany.
Turkey's state-run news agency later said the minister had left the consulate area, escorted by police.
___
As incivility hits new depths, many are working to combat it
NEW YORK (AP) — In state capitals, lawmakers attend workshops on how to avoid demonizing their opponents. On a college campus, students re-enact hard-fought debates that led to great compromises at the country's founding. Even a summer camp is aiming to give children the tools to show respect in the face of disagreement.
Americans alarmed and disheartened by a coarsened culture and incivility in politics — especially following a brutal presidential campaign season that bared new lows in both — are fighting back with a range of initiatives around the U.S. to restore some semblance of decorum.
"It's incumbent on us to be the adults who push back against what we're getting in the popular culture and the political rhetoric," said Mary Evins, who directs the American Democracy Project for Civil Learning at Middle Tennessee State University. That's where students have staged classroom role-plays of compromises from the 1787 Constitutional Convention, assuming the parts of the Founding Fathers to act out the give-and-take required to reach agreement on crucial but difficult decisions, such as how large and small states would share power.
"There's so many people with a difference of opinion," said Brendon Holloway, who participated in various Democracy Project initiatives at Middle Tennessee State, including voter registration drives. "It's really important to bridge the gap."
The school is training faculty to incorporate civic learning across disciplines, holding a lecture series on rhetoric, and hosting former members of Congress to talk about respectful dialogue. Evins says it's all part of addressing not just college and career, but citizenship.
___
Dream on, but just make it somewhat snappier this weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dream on. Just make it snappier this weekend.
In most of the United States, you're on the clock to lose an hour's sleep Saturday night. The trade-off: gaining more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.
Daylight saving time officially was re-emerging at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
Standard time returns Nov. 5.
___
Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the U.S. Secret Service for doing a "fantastic job" apprehending a "troubled person" who climbed a fence and was approaching a south entrance to the White House while Trump was inside the executive mansion.
It was the first known security breach at the White House since Trump took office nearly two months ago.
Washington, D.C., police identified the intruder as Jonathan Tran, 26, of Milpitas, California.
When approached by a Secret Service officer on the south grounds about 11:38 p.m. Friday and asked whether he had a pass authorizing him to be in the restricted area, Tran replied, "No, I am a friend of the president. I have an appointment," the police report said.
Asked how he got there, he said he "jumped the fence."
___
Joni Sledge, member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the enduring dance anthem "We Are Family," has died, the band's representative said Saturday.
She was 60.
Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band's publicist, Biff Warren, said. A cause of death has not been determined. He said she had not been ill.
"On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin," read a family statement.
Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed the Sister Sledge in 1971 in Philadelphia, their hometown, but struggled for years before success came.
___
Cardboard boxes as cribs? Safety sleep program expands
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Cardboard boxes certainly aren't new technology. But when they're linked to a practice that started in Finland decades ago to help babies sleep safely, they're taking on a new purpose as so-called baby boxes make their way to the U.S.
Parents are beginning to take baby boxes home from hospitals along with their newborns. A Los Angeles-based company has partnered with health officials to give the boxes away for free and an online initiative offers advice aimed at reducing sudden unexpected infant deaths. New Jersey and Ohio were the first to participate statewide in the program.
"To new moms: (SUID) was one of my biggest fears and then it happened," said 35-year-old Chauntia Williams, of Maple Heights, Ohio.
Williams is an advocate for safe sleeping and the boxes after she unexpectedly lost her 33-day-old daughter Aaliyah nine years ago. Williams said her daughter went to sleep in a crib with cushiony bumpers, stuffed animals and an added blanket beneath the fitted sheet and never woke up. She said the coroner determined the bedding caused the death.
She now uses a box with her son, Bryce, though he's getting a little too big for it. Her message to new parents: Educate yourselves on safe sleep habits.
___
Sheriff: drunk man steals Keys forklift, 'needed to drive'
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Keys authorities say a drunken man from Rhode Island stole a forklift and crashed into a gate, telling deputies he lost his car keys and needed something to drive.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Edward Quinton of Greenwich, Rhode Island told deputies he was in the Keys helping friends move.
Quinton was quoted as saying that after he lost his keys Thursday night, he needed a vehicle and took the forklift from a Marathon marina because he knew how to drive one. Quinton also told deputies he thought he could fix the damaged gate.
Breath tests showed Quinton's blood-alcohol level was twice Florida's legal limit. He faces drunk-driving, criminal mischief, burglary and grand theft charges.
Jail records listed no attorney for Quinton.
