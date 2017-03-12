Now-fired Preet Bharara boasts of 'absolute independence'

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2 Pause

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:22 Breastfeeding moms meet downtown for photo

1:11 Isaiah Briscoe: We made winning plays

1:15 Mercer County Coach Chris Souder discusses the Titans' push for a state title

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station