What if the problem is simply liberals and conservatives just don’t like each other?

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:35 Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2

1:29 De'Aaron Fox thought big shot was a three-pointer

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:11 Isaiah Briscoe: We made winning plays

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments