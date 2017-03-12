He wanted to leave the farm to his kids, but 2 OD’d and he doesn’t trust 3rd not to

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students Pause

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

1:35 Derek Willis: We're dogs and we fight through it

1:35 Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

0:59 De'Aaron Fox: We're playing our best brand of basketball

0:57 Isaiah Briscoe on the chippiness