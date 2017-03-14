Seavey becomes oldest, fastest musher to win Iditarod

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:26 UK players prepare for reunion of sorts in NCAA tourney

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding