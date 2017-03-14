Court OKs settlement for owners of sex toys that shared details of their use

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:26 UK players prepare for reunion of sorts in NCAA tourney

0:51 The pies at Stella's Deli would make Julia Child proud

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding