Leaving your dog chained outside could become a misdemeanor in this state

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:21 "He's gonna make money playing this game, you wait and see."

0:51 The pies at Stella's Deli would make Julia Child proud

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors