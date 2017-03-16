Corporations can be people. A river was just made a person. What about chimpanzees?

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:41 Taylor Murray cleared to play just in time for NCAA first round

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day