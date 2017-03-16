While her home burned and her children fled barefoot, she drove into a lake with a baby

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students