No contest plea in Hawaii albatross deaths case

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly' Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

1:28 Mychal Mulder on the importance of the bench

0:15 Watch crucial charge call from Elliott County-Collins game