AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team

1:06 Bam Adebayo is ready to play any type of game

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station