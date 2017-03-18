Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers Pause

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:31 Pep rally in Indy before UK's game vs. NKU

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'