A brief explanation of the conflict in Northern Ireland

1:03 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest Pause

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

2:04 Revelers encouraged to party smart should UK win Friday

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

1:23 Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo