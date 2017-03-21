Teen dreamed of transitioning to female. Now a fake doctor is charged with murder.

1:03 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest Pause

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

2:20 What does Eddie Gran want from UK's wide receivers?

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

1:23 Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp