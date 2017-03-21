Pregnant? That's no reason to stop exercising, doctors say

1:03 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest Pause

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

0:48 New Lexington restaurant gets its tuna all the way from Hawaii

2:20 What does Eddie Gran want from UK's wide receivers?

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin