Mom’s photo of hand-decorated urn buckled into toddler car seat is too much to take

When her four-year-old daughter died in January after a long battle with cancer, Sarah Walton’s a moving photo of Elle that made international news.
Now Walton has posted another photo that is making readers of the Prayers For Elle Walton Facebook page cry. Sarah Walton buckled her daughter’s hand-decorated urn into her car seat.
“We made you a custom urn, you would love it baby girl. Unfortunately temporary urns are just boxes, that wasn't good enough for you, so I decorated it, until your perfect urn comes in,” she posted on the page.
“Driving you home the other day, I was scared, but buckling you in felt normal. Even though None of this is normal, none of this is right. You should be here. Death is so selfish baby girl. My heart is broken.”
Elle Walton’s parents ran a blog about her life and her struggle through at least 17 surgeries. Elle was born on Dec. 21, 2012 and was diagnosed with a brain tumor at four months. She died on Jan. 15.
