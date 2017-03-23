Miller and Mack still close after time together at Xavier

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent Pause

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:23 Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

2:23 John Calipari goes on rant about firings