American victims in London attack were on the last day of a 25th-anniversary trip

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students