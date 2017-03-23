Investigator who leaked chokehold officer's records resigns

A New York police watchdog group investigator who leaked disciplinary records on the officer involved in the police chokehold death of Eric Garner has resigned.
Civilian Complaint Review Board secretary Jerika Richardson says the agency swiftly identified the source of the leak. The investigator resigned Thursday when faced with termination over the leaking of Officer Daniel Pantaleo's records to Thinkprogress.org.
The investigator worked for the agency for less than a year and wasn't publicly identified.
The agency investigates claims of police misconduct and offers disciplinary suggestions to the police department.
The leaked records showed Pantaleo had eight misconduct cases, four substantiated. His union applauds the resignation.
Garner was an unarmed black man. His 2014 death at the hands of a white policeman sparked protests.
A medical examiner cited a chokehold in Garner's death. The officer denied using a chokehold.
