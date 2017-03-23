National

March 23, 2017 9:34 PM

They found love on a PATH train: TV star, U.S. senator set up date on Twitter

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

You just never know how you’re going to meet that someone special.

Maybe you’ll meet because she made fun of you and your city on her hit television show.

How’s that for a “meet cute?”

Let back up a little: On her show “The Mindy Project,” Dr. Mindy Lahiri, played by star Mindy Kaling, quips about Sen. Cory Booker and his attendance at a party.

“I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?” her character says.

Booker, who is single, pointed out the diss on his Twitter feed Thursday.

Kaling was quick to respond.

From there, things seemed to take a romantic turn. Booker, 47 and a rising star in Democratic politics, asked the actress out to dinner. Kaling, 37, accepted.

The PATH train — the “primary transit link between New York City and New Jersey urban communities/suburban commuter railroads,” according to its Twitter account — jumped in to the budding Twitter romance by tweeting its schedule.

But the PATH train was not good enough for Booker. He told Kaling he’d have a Lyft pick her up and take her home.

“The Mindy Project” aired its first three seasons on Fox, but moved to Hulu for the 2015-16 season. It is in the middle of its fifth season. Set in New York, the show does not shy away from talking about politicians — name-dropping New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, former Secretary of State John Kerry, the Trump daughters, former Congressman Anthony Weiner and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

This, however, is the first time one of the politicians asked Kaling out on a date.

Kaling also started on “The Office.” She dated B.J. Novak, who also appeared on show.

Booker is considered a potential 2020 presidential hopeful and was among those considered by Hillary Clinton for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket in 2016.

Booker, a proponent of marriage equality, had to deflect questions about his sexuality during the 2013 campaign.

“And people who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful,” Booker told USA Today. “Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia. I love seeing on Twitter when someone says I’m gay, and I say, ‘So what does it matter if I am? So be it. I hope you’re not voting for me because you are making the presumption that I’m straight.’ ”

Booker reportedly dated Hollywood lawyer Bianca Levin in 2013 and Instagram poet Cleo Wade in 2016.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos