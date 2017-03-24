Rachel Dolezal struggles after racial identity scandal

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

1:31 John Clay assesses UK-UCLA matchup

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

1:07 Surveillance video of Valentine's Hustler

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement