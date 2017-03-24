Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a father’s effort to clear his daughter’s name

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA Pause

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:31 John Clay assesses UK-UCLA matchup

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose

7:25 Coach Calipari takes questions on returning to Memphis for UCLA tip-off

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments