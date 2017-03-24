Florida man enjoys pancake breakfast ... in the middle of an intersection

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:42 Obama sings happy birthday to daughter Malia

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

2:29 The Woodford Theatre's 'Translations' into Irish

1:31 John Clay assesses UK-UCLA matchup

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement