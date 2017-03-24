Study: Chicago stop-and-frisk numbers drop, more work needed

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

1:31 John Clay assesses UK-UCLA matchup

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:07 Surveillance video of Valentine's Hustler