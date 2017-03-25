A man is barricaded in a bus on the Las Vegas Strip after shooting kills one, police say

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that they believe a man is barricaded inside a bus on the Las Vegas Strip just outside the The Cosmopolitan hotel after reports of a shooting that left one person dead and one person in an unknown condition.
We're currently investigating a shooting that occurred on S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon. There is no active shooter. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017
It is believed the suspect is on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/vz9qLsEQd5— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports that the police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
After initial reports that just one person was hurt in the shooting, police announced later that one person had been killed and that another has been transported to the hospital, per 8 News Now. Police also said they do not believe there is a second shooter.
JUST IN: Man has barricaded himself on a bus in Las Vegas, police say; nearby hotel guests sheltering in place https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/GB6DokYuMq— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2017
The Las Vegas Sun reports that part of the Strip is shut down while the police investigates. There are also reports that police are communicating with the suspect in the bus over loudspeaker.
.@LVMPD now on loud speaking possibly talking with barricaded shooting suspect. #StripShooting #LasVegas #8NN pic.twitter.com/Q4FwsCqmTs— Mauricio Marin (@MauricioMarinTV) March 25, 2017
This story is ongoing and will be updated with more details.
