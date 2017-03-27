A teen died in a car crash - then the state billed her for the broken guardrail

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

0:35 Fire department makes quick work of couch fire on Forest Park Road

0:30 UK fans react to final moments of UK/UNC game

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments