US Alpine Championships wrapping up at Sugarloaf

Megan McJames, of Park City, Utah,
5) raises the golden hatchet trophy after winning the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. With McJames are second place finisher Foreste Peterson
Patricia Mangan, of Derby, N.Y., carves a turn on her first run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. Mangan finished third.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
Foreste Peterson, of Berkeley, Calif., carves a turn on her first run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. Peterson finished second.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
Megan McJames, of Park City, Utah, raises her pole while celebrating after her second run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. McJames won the race.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
Megan McJames, of Park City, Utah, carves a turn on her second run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. McJames won the race.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
Paula Moltzan, of Lakeville, Minn., crashes on her second run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
Megan McJames, of Park City, Utah, carves a turn on her first run at the women's giant slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. McJames won the race.
Charles Krupa
AP Photo
