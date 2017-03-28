‘I wuv you, robot’: Toddler declares love for water heater

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive Pause

1:53 Just when we were having fun: closing a chapter on Kentucky basketball

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

1:07 Surveillance video of Valentine's Hustler

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:47 First lady Glenna Bevin talks about her Capitol doll