As Westinghouse declares bankruptcy, what happens to the nuke plants it's building?

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat Pause

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

3:37 Next UK point guard Quade Green: We're getting our chemistry right early

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC