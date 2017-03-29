Man charged with murder in Oklahoma officer's death

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green