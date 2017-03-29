This court filing rips Buzzfeed with snarky references to kittens and clickbait

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'