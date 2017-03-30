AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho Pause

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:33 Disney's Frozen Official Trailer

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

1:10 Learning the art of shearing alpacas

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse