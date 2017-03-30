America’s oldest female astronaut sets a record for most spacewalks by a woman

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'