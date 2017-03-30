A 13-year-old sobbed on camera when ICE took her father away. Now she has a plan.

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:35 President Obama's Commutations