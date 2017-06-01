Woolsey: Flynn sought personal control over CIA reporting

2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming Pause

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:29 Calif. congressman vapes in hearing to make his point

1:03 How to wash your hands