Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera reacts to the crowd at a gathering in his honor in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio says Thursday, June 1, 2017, Rivera recently freed from prison has agreed to step aside from any formal role in the city's Puerto Rican Day parade. Parade organizers had planned to honor Rivera, a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, which claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo