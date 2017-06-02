While doctors cut out his brain tumor, he belted out ‘80s tunes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming Pause 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:29 Calif. congressman vapes in hearing to make his point 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Taylor Hartsfield sang Journey and Phil Collins songs during his awake craniotomy at the University of Miami Brain Tumor Institute. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Taylor Hartsfield sang Journey and Phil Collins songs during his awake craniotomy at the University of Miami Brain Tumor Institute. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com