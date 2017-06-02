He died in the Portland train stabbing. Then his wedding ring was stolen off his finger

Portland police have apprehended a man caught on video surveillance leaving the scene of last week’s train stabbing with the backpack of one of the victims. A wedding ring was also taken off the finger of the victim at the scene.
Ricky Best, a 53-year-old father of four, was stabbed to death last Friday on the MAX train in Portland. An Army veteran, Best stepped in when Jeremy Joseph Christian was allegedly verbally abusing two young women with anti-Muslim slurs. Two others also intervened: Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, died of stab wounds and Micah Fletcher was injured but survived.
Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017
Best’s backpack and wedding ring were stolen from the scene, where he died from his stab wounds. Video of the alleged thief shows a man leaving the train platform with a backpack in each hand.
“The suspect is described as a white male with a blonde hair mullet, wearing a black Jordan Brand baseball cap, a black t-shirt featuring an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag, black shorts, and black shoes,” said a statement from the Portland Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating the man. “The suspect carrying another backpack in his left hand, unknown if it his.”
Police said the contents of Best’s backpack were personal items important to his family. He was a city employee.
Christian, the stabbing suspect, appeared for the first time in court Tuesday. He shouted “you call it terrorism! I call it patriotism!” and said “death to enemies of America!” in the courtroom and did not enter a plea.
Portland Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the apprehended suspect.
Comments