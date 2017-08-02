His one birthday wish involved a Lamborghini. His retirement home made it come true

2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause

1:32 UK football's Jordan Griffin setting an example

0:36 Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus

1:20 Ex-Cats Macy, Chapman and Mills play in exhibition doubles tennis match

8:36 How to photograph a total eclipse

0:37 Why we don't have a solar eclipse every month

1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse

3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death