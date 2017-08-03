Judge: Bennett's son can join Utah race to replace Chaffetz

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Jim Bennett speaks to reporters during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. A federal judge ordered Utah election officials Wednesday, Aug. 2 to allow Bennett, the son of late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett to be on the November ballot in the special election to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress. Judge David Nuffer ruled that arguments from Utah's election officials that they couldn't accommodate Jim Bennett and his new political party without shutting out other potential candidates or delaying the election don't outweigh the rights of Bennett and his new party. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo