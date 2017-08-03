Emergency personnel move away as a gas fire continues to burn following an explosion at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Minneapolis. Several people are unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse Wednesday at a Minneapolis school, fire officials said.
National

Cleanup begins after 2 killed in blast at Minnesota school

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 1:21 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says a second body was recovered from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fruetel says the medical examiner's office was working to notify relatives.

The school earlier Wednesday said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel didn't specify whether Carlson's body was the one that was located.

The fire chief says the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

  Comments  

