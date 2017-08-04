He dumped his wife's body into a pool. Then he grabbed takeout from Applebee's, police say

A former construction worker beat his wife to death, dumped her body in a swimming pool and then left the scene to order Applebee’s, law enforcement said.
Norman Long has been charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstruction, Gloucester County, New Jersey prosecutor Sean Dalton announced at a news conference, according to the Courier-Post.
Michelle Long, Norman Long’s wife, and a small dog were found dead in a swimming pool June 17. After the body was discovered, a medical examiner announced that she died of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck, according to the Courier-Post.
"She did not deserve this," Michelle Long's daughter Brittany Maguire told the Courier-Post. "We are broken without her."
WPVI reported that investigators were able to piece together the incident. Norman Long allegedly killed his wife inside the home then placed her fully-clothed body in the backyard pool.
Paper towels with Michelle Long’s blood on them were later found in a trashcan inside the home, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Then, in order to set up an alibi, he drove to Applebee’s and pretended to discover her body. The Courier-Post reported that once law enforcement arrived, Long became unruly after first responders tried to give his wife CPR. Long then needed to be restrained.
Long reportedly began talking of suicide, according to WPVI. He was taken to a local psychiatric facility for evaluation. Police believe long was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.
