In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. Czerkawski, who is charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized, faces multiple animal cruelty charges in the trial scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Massachusetts.

National

Man on trial over severe abuse of euthanized dog Puppy Doe

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 8:24 PM

DEDHAM, Mass.

A man charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized is heading to trial nearly four years after the dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skee) faces multiple animal cruelty charges in a trial scheduled to start Tuesday in Massachusetts.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with skull, spine and rib fractures, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue. The starving female dog was euthanized.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty and suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His attorney has questioned the DNA evidence.

  Comments  

